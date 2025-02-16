Trump's Tour of Delayed Air Force One Highlights Boeing's Billion-Dollar Setback

On Saturday, President Donald Trump inspected a Boeing aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport, spotlighting Boeing's prolonged efforts in delivering upgraded Air Force One jets. According to the White House, the tour aimed to underline the company's missteps in meeting delivery deadlines.

The Air Force One project, initially slated for 2024 completion, encountered setbacks that pushed the timelines to 2027 and 2028. During an online discussion with Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, Trump shared his negotiation moves in cutting $1.6 billion from the original project cost.

Trump also expressed interest in modifying the aircraft's color to a darker blue, which was previously scrapped by President Joe Biden due to additional testing needs. Meanwhile, Boeing, supported by Musk, works on accelerating the replacements' delivery.

