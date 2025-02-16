Left Menu

Trump's Tour of Delayed Air Force One Highlights Boeing's Billion-Dollar Setback

President Donald Trump toured a Boeing airplane to examine new technologies, emphasizing Boeing's delays in delivering updated Air Force One jets. Initially scheduled for delivery in 2024, the dates have now shifted to 2027 and 2028. Trump claims to have reduced the project cost by $1.6 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 03:34 IST
Trump's Tour of Delayed Air Force One Highlights Boeing's Billion-Dollar Setback

On Saturday, President Donald Trump inspected a Boeing aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport, spotlighting Boeing's prolonged efforts in delivering upgraded Air Force One jets. According to the White House, the tour aimed to underline the company's missteps in meeting delivery deadlines.

The Air Force One project, initially slated for 2024 completion, encountered setbacks that pushed the timelines to 2027 and 2028. During an online discussion with Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, Trump shared his negotiation moves in cutting $1.6 billion from the original project cost.

Trump also expressed interest in modifying the aircraft's color to a darker blue, which was previously scrapped by President Joe Biden due to additional testing needs. Meanwhile, Boeing, supported by Musk, works on accelerating the replacements' delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025