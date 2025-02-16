Tharoor's Article Sparks Debate Over Kerala's Industrial Milestones
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his article praising Kerala's industrial growth under the LDF government, responding to backlash for not crediting previous UDF advancements. He clarified that any omission was unintentional, highlighting changes in the CPI(M)’s investment policies. While facing criticism from his party, the CPI(M) supported his statements.
In a recent political uproar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his controversial article highlighting Kerala's industrial progress under the current LDF government. Tharoor clarified in a Facebook post that the absence of any mention of UDF's contributions was unintentional.
The article primarily examined figures from the Industry Minister, prompting critiques from Congress and a welcome from CPI(M). Tharoor conceded that he unintentionally left out accolades for previous advancements made under the UDF regime, yet still praised its contributions to Kerala's growth.
This political exchange sparked questions from opposition leaders and defense from Tharoor, who insisted his article was based on factual data from various reports. CPI(M) backed Tharoor, asserting the MP merely presented factual statements.
