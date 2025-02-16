Left Menu

Telangana BJP: New Leadership Anticipated Ahead of Local Body Polls

The Telangana BJP is expected to appoint a new head before the upcoming local body polls, as announced by state president G Kishan Reddy. Several candidates are being considered, including Eatala Rajender and Ramchander Rao, as part of the ongoing organizational election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:40 IST
In a significant political development, Telangana BJP is poised to name a new leader before the forthcoming local body polls, according to G Kishan Reddy, the state's party president. This announcement comes amid escalating internal discussions and prolonged media conjecture.

At a recent press briefing in Hanumakonda, Reddy, who also serves as the union minister of coal, clarified that his earlier appointment was temporary, intended as a stopgap before the 2023 Assembly polls, hinting at an imminent leadership change.

With BJP organizing its election process and naming new district presidents, the focus has shifted towards potential contenders like Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramchander Rao, who might helm the state unit if Reddy steps down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

