Telangana BJP: New Leadership Anticipated Ahead of Local Body Polls

In a significant political development, Telangana BJP is poised to name a new leader before the forthcoming local body polls, according to G Kishan Reddy, the state's party president. This announcement comes amid escalating internal discussions and prolonged media conjecture.

At a recent press briefing in Hanumakonda, Reddy, who also serves as the union minister of coal, clarified that his earlier appointment was temporary, intended as a stopgap before the 2023 Assembly polls, hinting at an imminent leadership change.

With BJP organizing its election process and naming new district presidents, the focus has shifted towards potential contenders like Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramchander Rao, who might helm the state unit if Reddy steps down.

