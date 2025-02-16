Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar and Hossain Address India-Bangladesh Relations and BIMSTEC

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain discussed the bilateral relationship and BIMSTEC. The dialogue, held at the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman, aims to ease tensions after recent unrest in Bangladesh involving minority attacks and political changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:20 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar and Hossain Address India-Bangladesh Relations and BIMSTEC
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a crucial diplomatic meeting set against a backdrop of regional tension, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain on Sunday. The main focus was strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, while also addressing regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization encompassing seven nations, including Bangladesh and India. As Bangladesh prepares to chair the upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, the meeting held significance in ensuring smooth regional cooperation.

The talks occurred during the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. This engagement was a strategic effort to stabilize ties following the political upheaval in Bangladesh, where violence against minority Hindus has escalated, causing concern in New Delhi. Efforts are focused on repairing relations after recent political changes and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025