Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar and Hossain Address India-Bangladesh Relations and BIMSTEC

In a crucial diplomatic meeting set against a backdrop of regional tension, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain on Sunday. The main focus was strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, while also addressing regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization encompassing seven nations, including Bangladesh and India. As Bangladesh prepares to chair the upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, the meeting held significance in ensuring smooth regional cooperation.

The talks occurred during the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. This engagement was a strategic effort to stabilize ties following the political upheaval in Bangladesh, where violence against minority Hindus has escalated, causing concern in New Delhi. Efforts are focused on repairing relations after recent political changes and conflicts.

