Rubio's Insight on Russia-Ukraine Peace Prospects

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized on Sunday that the imminent days are pivotal in evaluating Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to pursuing peace in Ukraine.

In an interview with CBS, Rubio revealed his conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, concerning the challenging conditions faced by the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

These discussions underscore the intricate diplomatic landscape that the United States navigates in its efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict and manage bilateral relations with Russia.

