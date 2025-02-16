Third Wave of Deportees Touches Down in India Amid Crackdown
A US military aircraft landed in Amritsar, India, carrying 112 deported Indian nationals. This marked the third such flight under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants. Deportees hail from various Indian states and will be allowed to return home after necessary formalities are completed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian deportees touched down at Amritsar airport late Sunday night. This is the third flight returning deported individuals as part of President Donald Trump's firm stance against illegal immigration.
The aircraft landed precisely at 10:03 pm, according to sources. Among the deportees, 44 hail from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have one each, sources revealed.
Family members of some deportees have congregated at the airport to reunite with their loved ones. The deportees are expected to proceed to their homes once immigration and background checks are finalized, with transportation arrangements already in place for their onward journeys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Pioneering India's First AI University
UNGA President Praises India's Transformative Digital Advancements
Air India Express Boosts Mangaluru-Delhi Connectivity with Daily Flights
India Retains Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Title in Dominant Display
India's Educational Revolution: Expanding Medical and Tech Horizons