Left Menu

Third Wave of Deportees Touches Down in India Amid Crackdown

A US military aircraft landed in Amritsar, India, carrying 112 deported Indian nationals. This marked the third such flight under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants. Deportees hail from various Indian states and will be allowed to return home after necessary formalities are completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:16 IST
Third Wave of Deportees Touches Down in India Amid Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian deportees touched down at Amritsar airport late Sunday night. This is the third flight returning deported individuals as part of President Donald Trump's firm stance against illegal immigration.

The aircraft landed precisely at 10:03 pm, according to sources. Among the deportees, 44 hail from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have one each, sources revealed.

Family members of some deportees have congregated at the airport to reunite with their loved ones. The deportees are expected to proceed to their homes once immigration and background checks are finalized, with transportation arrangements already in place for their onward journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025