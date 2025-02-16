Third Wave of Deportees Touches Down in India Amid Crackdown

In a significant development, a US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian deportees touched down at Amritsar airport late Sunday night. This is the third flight returning deported individuals as part of President Donald Trump's firm stance against illegal immigration.

The aircraft landed precisely at 10:03 pm, according to sources. Among the deportees, 44 hail from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have one each, sources revealed.

Family members of some deportees have congregated at the airport to reunite with their loved ones. The deportees are expected to proceed to their homes once immigration and background checks are finalized, with transportation arrangements already in place for their onward journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)