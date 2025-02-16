Gurugram Mayoral Race: A Battle of Political Heavyweights
Seema Pahuja is nominated by the Congress for the Gurugram mayoral elections, facing BJP's Rajrani Malhotra. Pahuja, a former BJP member, has deep Congress roots. The Congress seeks to leverage the Punjabi card against Malhotra, who also aims to capture the Punjabi vote.
In a significant political move, the Congress has nominated Seema Pahuja as its candidate for the upcoming Gurugram mayoral elections. Pahuja, a seasoned politician with two terms as councillor under her belt, will face off against the BJP's Rajrani Malhotra.
Pahuja's deep-seated association with the Congress saw her holding several crucial positions until 2019, after which she briefly defected to the BJP before resigning to support an independent candidate. Her return marks a strategic play by the Congress to challenge the BJP and win over the Punjabi community.
Rajrani Malhotra enters the fray with a relatively fresh political profile but backed by a strong family legacy. As the wife of former district BJP president Tilak Raj Malhotra, her candidacy is seen as a BJP strategy to consolidate Punjabi votes in Gurugram. With the past electoral successes of her husband, the BJP hopes to reinforce its foothold in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
