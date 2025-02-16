United Front: Israel and U.S. Pledge Resolve Against Iran

In a demonstration of solidarity, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions in Jerusalem focused on Iran's escalating nuclear threat and its influence across the Middle East.

Netanyahu emphasized the critical importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear capabilities, stating that Israel and the U.S. stand united in this effort. Rubio echoed Netanyahu's concerns, highlighting Iran's backing of destabilizing activities in the region.

Tensions have flared repeatedly as Israel confronts Iranian-backed factions, retaliating with military operations. The backdrop of these developments includes a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and ongoing international diplomatic navigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)