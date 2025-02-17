Left Menu

Controversial Layoffs Shake National Nuclear Security Administration

U.S. President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk enacted layoffs in the National Nuclear Security Administration, initially involving 325 workers, before rescinding most notices, leaving less than 50 affected. The abrupt decision sparked chaos and criticism, with concerns over impacts on national security and employment stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk have significantly altered staffing at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), part of the Department of Energy. Initially, 325 employees were notified of their layoffs, only for most of these notifications to be quickly revoked, leaving scores of workers in a state of confusion.

By Sunday, the Department confirmed that fewer than 50 employees, mainly in administrative and clerical roles, were ultimately let go. The affected staff were predominantly probationary workers. The abrupt changes have been criticized for causing disruption within the agency, which is crucial to maintaining national security and safeguarding nuclear materials globally.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed their strong disapproval, labeling the firings as 'shocking.' They have raised alarms over the potential risks posed to national security due to the disarray caused by these actions. Senator Patty Murray and Representative Marcy Kaptur have demanded a briefing to assess the impact of these unexpected and, as they termed, 'thoughtless' terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

