Controversial Layoffs Shake National Nuclear Security Administration

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk have significantly altered staffing at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), part of the Department of Energy. Initially, 325 employees were notified of their layoffs, only for most of these notifications to be quickly revoked, leaving scores of workers in a state of confusion.

By Sunday, the Department confirmed that fewer than 50 employees, mainly in administrative and clerical roles, were ultimately let go. The affected staff were predominantly probationary workers. The abrupt changes have been criticized for causing disruption within the agency, which is crucial to maintaining national security and safeguarding nuclear materials globally.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed their strong disapproval, labeling the firings as 'shocking.' They have raised alarms over the potential risks posed to national security due to the disarray caused by these actions. Senator Patty Murray and Representative Marcy Kaptur have demanded a briefing to assess the impact of these unexpected and, as they termed, 'thoughtless' terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)