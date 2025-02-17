Zelenskyy Visits UAE Amid Rising Peace Talk Prospects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates late Sunday, adding momentum to potential peace negotiations aimed at ending Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Notably, President Donald Trump recently indicated plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. The UAE, with its notable Russian and Ukrainian expatriate population and history of facilitating prisoner exchanges, is viewed as a favorable location for peace talks.

Zelenskyy's arrival in Abu Dhabi followed his attendance at the Munich Security Conference. Despite the ongoing tensions, economic partnerships and humanitarian programs remain top priorities for Ukraine. The visit coincided with the UAE's International Defense Exhibition, where both Ukraine and Russia showcased their military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)