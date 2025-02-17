Assam's Historic Assembly Session: A New Era for Kokrajhar and Bodoland

In an unprecedented move, the Assam Legislative Assembly has shifted its session from Guwahati to Kokrajhar's Bodoland Territorial Council for a single historic day. This marks the first time an assembly session is not hosted in the state's capital, setting a significant precedent for future gatherings.

The transfer of venue has been met with enthusiasm by Assam's political leaders. Minister Pijush Hazarika expressed pride in this initiative, highlighting the drastic transformation in Kokrajhar from demands for a separate state 15 years ago to welcoming legislators today. The Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, emphasized that this move sends a powerful message of peace in the previously troubled Bodoland Territorial Region.

Reactions from across the political spectrum underscore the significance of this session. Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal anticipated discussions on socio-economic development for scheduled areas, while AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya lauded the initiative as a celebration of Bodoland's integration into the mainstream. BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia noted the historic nature of this move, stressing its message of inclusivity and progress for all of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)