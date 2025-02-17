Singapore’s Pritam Singh Found Guilty of Lying in Court Ruling Ahead of Election

Singapore's political landscape witnessed a pivotal moment on Monday as a court declared Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of lying to a parliamentary committee. This conviction looms over Singh's political future with impending elections on the horizon.

The charges, which could prevent Singh from running if penalized heavily, relate to claims he misrepresented facts about fellow party member Raeesah Khan's misleading statement to parliament in 2021. Despite Singh's assertions of innocence and urging Khan to confess, Judge Luke Tan cited damning evidence that contradicted his defense, suggesting ulterior motives.

This judicial decision carries significant weight as Singapore prepares for a general election by November. The ruling party, the People's Action Party, faces its first election under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Meanwhile, Singh’s party grapples with reputational challenges from previous internal scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)