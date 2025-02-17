AAP Challenges BJP's Leadership Stalemate in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, targeting the party's procrastination in declaring a chief minister and cabinet for Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, senior AAP leader and acting Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of lacking a credible leader to govern the national capital effectively.

Atishi highlighted the ten-day delay since the election results were announced, criticizing the BJP's failure to establish a leadership team and commence developmental work. She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not trust any of the 48 BJP MLAs elected in Delhi, suggesting that the party lacks both vision and a concrete plan for governance.

The political confrontation intensifies following the BJP's decisive victory over the AAP, which ruled Delhi for a decade. Despite winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, compared to AAP's 22, the BJP has yet to present a clear governance strategy, casting doubt on its ability to lead effectively.

