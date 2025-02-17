Diplomatic Strategies: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation in Saudi Arabia

Russia's sovereign wealth fund leader, Kirill Dmitriev, is scheduled to engage with a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia, aiming to bolster economic cooperation between the nations, a source in Riyadh revealed to Reuters.

This gathering marks the first official confirmation of Dmitriev, a U.S.-educated former Goldman Sachs banker, partaking in negotiations with the United States. The meeting aligns with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet Russian officials alongside Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Dmitriev, aged 49, has a robust investment banking background, with an education from Harvard and Stanford in the 1990s, supplemented by work experience at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey in the U.S. After returning to Moscow, he managed the U.S. capital-backed private equity firm Delta Equity Partners in Russia before Putin appointed him to lead the RDIF. His diplomatic efforts have significantly contributed to the Moscow-Trump relationship and the OPEC+ oil price agreement with Saudi Arabia.

