Left Menu

Diplomatic Strategies: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation in Saudi Arabia

Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief, Kirill Dmitriev, is set to meet a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia, focusing on economic cooperation. This meeting marks his debut in direct talks with the United States since his role in early Moscow-Trump contacts. Saudi Arabia could host a future Putin-Trump summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:19 IST
Diplomatic Strategies: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation in Saudi Arabia

Russia's sovereign wealth fund leader, Kirill Dmitriev, is scheduled to engage with a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia, aiming to bolster economic cooperation between the nations, a source in Riyadh revealed to Reuters.

This gathering marks the first official confirmation of Dmitriev, a U.S.-educated former Goldman Sachs banker, partaking in negotiations with the United States. The meeting aligns with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet Russian officials alongside Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Dmitriev, aged 49, has a robust investment banking background, with an education from Harvard and Stanford in the 1990s, supplemented by work experience at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey in the U.S. After returning to Moscow, he managed the U.S. capital-backed private equity firm Delta Equity Partners in Russia before Putin appointed him to lead the RDIF. His diplomatic efforts have significantly contributed to the Moscow-Trump relationship and the OPEC+ oil price agreement with Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025