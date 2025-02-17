Crucial US-Russia Diplomacy: Talks in Saudi Arabia

High-profile discussions between Russian and US officials are set to take place in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on rekindling diplomatic ties and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and advisor Yuri Ushakov will travel to Riyadh for these significant talks, aiming to reset relations and facilitate a summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other senior American representatives, will lead efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities in Ukraine during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)