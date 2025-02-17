Left Menu

Crucial US-Russia Diplomacy: Talks in Saudi Arabia

Top officials from Russia and the US are slated to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss restoring bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, and a potential meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump. Key figures such as Sergey Lavrov, Yuri Ushakov, and Marco Rubio are participating in these diplomatic efforts.

Updated: 17-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

High-profile discussions between Russian and US officials are set to take place in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on rekindling diplomatic ties and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and advisor Yuri Ushakov will travel to Riyadh for these significant talks, aiming to reset relations and facilitate a summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other senior American representatives, will lead efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities in Ukraine during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

