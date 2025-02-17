Pence Emerges as a Conservative Anchor Amidst GOP Populism

Former Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself as a vocal critic of the Trump administration, particularly opposing picks such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary. He remains dedicated to his conservative principles, advocating for limited government, fiscal responsibility, and strong defense through his organization, Advancing American Freedom.

Pence emphasizes that his approach is not aligned with the 'Never Trump' movement but upholds longstanding conservative values. He publicly praises the administration when in agreement but isn't afraid to confront it on issues like abortion rights and union support, underscoring his commitment to traditional ideals.

Pence's actions reflect a strategic effort to steer the Republican Party back towards its conservative roots, contrasting with the populist, MAGA faction. Despite personal differences with Trump, Pence maintains an intention to contribute positively to America's political discourse, hoping to inspire others to voice similar concerns within the GOP.

