Left Menu

Pence Emerges as a Conservative Anchor Amidst GOP Populism

Mike Pence, former vice president, actively critiques Trump's administration while advocating for traditional conservative values through his group, Advancing American Freedom. Despite past conflicts with Trump, Pence continues to engage with the administration, promoting limited government, strong defense, and pro-life stances, while opposing certain Trump nominees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:56 IST
Pence Emerges as a Conservative Anchor Amidst GOP Populism
Pence
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself as a vocal critic of the Trump administration, particularly opposing picks such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary. He remains dedicated to his conservative principles, advocating for limited government, fiscal responsibility, and strong defense through his organization, Advancing American Freedom.

Pence emphasizes that his approach is not aligned with the 'Never Trump' movement but upholds longstanding conservative values. He publicly praises the administration when in agreement but isn't afraid to confront it on issues like abortion rights and union support, underscoring his commitment to traditional ideals.

Pence's actions reflect a strategic effort to steer the Republican Party back towards its conservative roots, contrasting with the populist, MAGA faction. Despite personal differences with Trump, Pence maintains an intention to contribute positively to America's political discourse, hoping to inspire others to voice similar concerns within the GOP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025