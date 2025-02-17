Trump Nominates Edward Martin for U.S. Attorney Role
President Trump has nominated Edward Martin for a permanent role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Martin, who currently serves on an interim basis, was nominated through a social media announcement made on a Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has nominated Edward Martin for a full-term appointment as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
Martin is currently serving in this role on an interim basis, awaiting confirmation for a permanent position.
This marks a significant development in Trump's administration, underscoring his confidence in Martin's capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Eye Surgery
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Unnao Rape Convict for Surgery
Court Grants Interim Bail to Convict for Eye Surgery
Dortmund's Resurgence: From Despair to Hope Under Interim Leadership
Syria's Interim President Takes Bold Steps to Restore U.S. Ties