Trump Nominates Edward Martin for U.S. Attorney Role

President Trump has nominated Edward Martin for a permanent role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Martin, who currently serves on an interim basis, was nominated through a social media announcement made on a Monday.

President Donald Trump announced on social media that he has nominated Edward Martin for a full-term appointment as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Martin is currently serving in this role on an interim basis, awaiting confirmation for a permanent position.

This marks a significant development in Trump's administration, underscoring his confidence in Martin's capabilities.

