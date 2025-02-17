Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Controversy: Argentina's Market Shake-Up

Argentina's S&P Merval index dropped 5.7% after President Javier Milei promoted a cryptocurrency that subsequently crashed. Despite deleting his post, Milei denies affiliation with the crypto coin $LIBRA, but faces potential impeachment from opposition lawmakers over the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:49 IST
Cryptocurrency Controversy: Argentina's Market Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina experienced a jolting shock to its financial landscape as the benchmark S&P Merval stock index fell dramatically by over 5.7%. The unexpected downturn followed President Javier Milei's promotion of a cryptocurrency that quickly lost value, prompting accusations of a 'rug pull' by the country's fintech chamber.

In the aftermath of the cryptocurrency crash, Milei attempted to distance himself from the situation by deleting his post endorsing the obscure crypto token $LIBRA. He maintained he had no association with the cryptocurrency, despite earlier promotional efforts.

However, the incident has escalated to political heights, with opposition lawmakers considering pursuing an impeachment trial for Milei in Congress. The episode underscores the intertwining complexities of cryptocurrency within national economic and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025