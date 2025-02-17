UK Pledges Military Commitment in Ukraine: A European Security Strategy

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK's readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine to secure a peace deal with Russia, amid ongoing security challenges. Speaking ahead of an informal summit in Paris, Starmer underscored the existential threat Europe faces, advocating for heightened defense measures.

Starmer's Daily Telegraph column highlighted the need for European nations to boost defense spending and assume greater roles within NATO. He reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine's military, pledging GBP 3 billion yearly support until at least 2030, alongside potential troop deployment if needed.

The meetings come as European leaders express concern over US President Trump's negotiations with Russia. Starmer aligns Britain's efforts with European allies to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and bolster continental security. The Prime Minister's visit to Washington aims to solidify transatlantic unity on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)