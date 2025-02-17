Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Qatar's Amir Visits India

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, began an important two-day state visit to India on Monday, welcomed with notable hospitality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him at the airport. The visit seeks to reinforce the robust bilateral relations that the two nations share.

A high-level Qatari delegation accompanies the Amir, reflecting the significance of this diplomatic engagement. The agenda includes meetings with key Indian leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and an extensive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the dynamics of their relationship.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the enduring bond between Qatar and India, strengthened by trade, investment, and cultural ties. The exchange of memoranda is anticipated to pave the way for further collaboration, underscoring the significance of the Indian expatriate community in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)