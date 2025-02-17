Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge as BJP Prepares for New Delhi CM Oath

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized acting Chief Minister Atishi, questioning her leadership in AAP. Amid this political exchange, BJP plans the oath-taking ceremony for the new Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. Preparations are underway with prominent BJP figures expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:11 IST
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's political arena intensified as BJP President Virendra Sachdeva launched a strong critique against acting Chief Minister Atishi, questioning her leadership within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sachdeva alleged internal discord, stating that party members were reluctant to recognize her as the opposition leader. His retort followed Atishi's criticism of the BJP's delay in appointing a new Chief Minister despite their significant legislative presence.

Sachdeva remarked sharply, "Delhi's acting CM Atishi questions who will be the next CM. Yet, she herself, despite occupying the chair, hasn't ascended to full Chief Minister status. Her own party colleagues, including senior leaders like Gopal Rai and Sanjeev Jha, reportedly don't accept her leadership, revealing internal divides within AAP."

Amidst this political friction, a key BJP source disclosed that the new Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony will occur on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Attendees are set to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, and union ministers. Preparations are progressing, with rehearsals for the ceremony scheduled and security inspections underway. The BJP MLAs will convene on February 19 to finalize their choice for Delhi's new chief executive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

