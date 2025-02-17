Left Menu

Europe at a Crossroads: Macron's Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid US-Russia Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency meeting with European leaders to address the US's shifting stance on Ukraine. Macron aims to forge a unified European response amid mounting security threats and differing views within the EU on defense spending and involvement in Ukraine. The discussions highlight Europe's need for cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:37 IST
Europe at a Crossroads: Macron's Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid US-Russia Tensions
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency meeting with key European Union leaders at the Elysee Palace on Monday, aiming to address mounting concerns over the United States' diplomatic repositioning on Ukraine.

The dialogue underscores a perceived divide between the US and its European allies regarding security commitments, triggered by recent talks between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting comes amid growing pressure on European nations to bolster their defense capabilities, with disagreements surfacing within the EU on how best to achieve this amid ongoing threats from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025