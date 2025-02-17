Europe at a Crossroads: Macron's Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid US-Russia Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency meeting with key European Union leaders at the Elysee Palace on Monday, aiming to address mounting concerns over the United States' diplomatic repositioning on Ukraine.

The dialogue underscores a perceived divide between the US and its European allies regarding security commitments, triggered by recent talks between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting comes amid growing pressure on European nations to bolster their defense capabilities, with disagreements surfacing within the EU on how best to achieve this amid ongoing threats from Russia.

