Crypto Controversy: Argentina's President Faces Scrutiny Over Cryptocurrency Crash

An Argentine judge launched an investigation into President Javier Milei's endorsement of a cryptocurrency that subsequently crashed in value. This incident has sparked political uproar and potential impeachment threats, with accusations of a 'rug pull' scam. The investigation poses both political and economic implications for Milei and Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST
cryptocurrency

An Argentine judge has commenced an investigation into allegations against President Javier Milei following his endorsement of a cryptocurrency that experienced a significant crash. The probe, assigned to Federal Judge Maria Servini, was initiated after over 100 complaints were filed, accusing the president of a potential 'rug pull' scam.

A 'rug pull' describes a scenario where developers entice investors with a cryptocurrency's rising value prior to withdrawing, leaving investors with worthless tokens. Milei, who deleted a social media post promoting the token, claimed no connection to the cryptocurrency, yet faces the possibility of impeachment as opposition lawmakers pursue action.

The fallout has affected Argentina's stock market, with the Merval index initially plummeting by 6%. As analysts debate the political and economic ramifications, investors have taken to social media expressing anger, while market figures and non-profits underscore the necessity for transparency in the burgeoning crypto sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

