Rajasthan Assembly Reaches Consensus Amidst Phone-Tapping Allegations

The impasse over phone-tapping allegations in the Rajasthan Assembly came to an end as all major party leaders reached an agreement on Monday. The consensus, achieved during a meeting held by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devani, aims to ensure smooth legislative proceedings ahead of the Budget Session.

The deadlock involved Congress MLAs threatening disruption unless Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed concerns raised by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Speaker Devani highlighted the importance of maintaining the Assembly's dignity, urging both parties to engage constructively and listen carefully to the upcoming state budget presentation on Wednesday.

Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and other key political figures attended the meeting, expressing collective commitment to peaceful discourse. The Assembly aims to set a positive example for the public, emphasizing decorum and adherence to procedural rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)