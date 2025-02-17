Left Menu

Controversy over US Funding Allegations: Congress Calls for Probe into Electoral Intervention

The Congress party in India has called for a thorough investigation into allegations of US agency funding aimed at increasing voter turnout. The party condemns any foreign interference in India’s democratic process, urging the government to take necessary actions. Former CEC S Y Quraishi refuted reports claiming such funding occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:50 IST
The Indian National Congress has raised alarms over allegations of funding by a US agency purportedly aimed at boosting voter turnout in India, insisting that any foreign interference in the country's electoral process is unacceptable. Party member Ajay Maken has demanded a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth behind these claims.

These revelations stem from a post by the US Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, which announced substantial budget cuts, including canceling a $21 million allocation for voter turnout efforts in India. Despite the allegations, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi denied any financial agreements during his tenure.

Responding to the DOGE's post, BJP's Amit Malviya labeled the funding as an 'external interference' and questioned the intended recipient of the funds, highlighting that the ruling party was not in power at the time. As the controversy unfolds, the call for a government probe intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

