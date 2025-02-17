Qatar's Amir Strengthens India Ties with State Visit
Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India, meeting with PM Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral relations. His arrival in India was warmly received, showcasing the importance of the visit in enhancing the partnership between the two nations across various sectors.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Delhi, expressing optimism over discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Modi personally welcomed the Qatari leader, demonstrating the visit's importance to enhancing bilateral ties.
The Amir's visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, aims to bolster the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.
