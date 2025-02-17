Qatar's Amir Strengthens India Ties with State Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Delhi, expressing optimism over discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Modi personally welcomed the Qatari leader, demonstrating the visit's importance to enhancing bilateral ties.

The Amir's visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, aims to bolster the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)