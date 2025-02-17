Left Menu

Qatar's Amir Strengthens India Ties with State Visit

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India, meeting with PM Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral relations. His arrival in India was warmly received, showcasing the importance of the visit in enhancing the partnership between the two nations across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:51 IST
Qatar's Amir Strengthens India Ties with State Visit
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Delhi, expressing optimism over discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Modi personally welcomed the Qatari leader, demonstrating the visit's importance to enhancing bilateral ties.

The Amir's visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, aims to bolster the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025