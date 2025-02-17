No Imposed Peace: Navigating U.S. and European Dynamics in Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine under President Donald Trump, announced no peace deal would be imposed on Ukraine. He stated any European peacekeeper guarantees would be addressed in due course.

While important U.S. officials are set to engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about ending the Ukrainian conflict and Russia-U.S. relations, Kellogg himself plans to visit Kyiv for discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Amidst rapid policy shifts by the Trump administration towards Russia, European allies are urgently deliberating their contributions to Kyiv's security. European leaders convened in Paris, exploring potential peacekeeper deployments conditional on U.S. security guarantees.

