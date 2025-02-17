No Imposed Peace: Navigating U.S. and European Dynamics in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Trump's Ukraine envoy, emphasized that no peace deal would be forced on Ukraine. While addressing the potential for European peacekeeper guarantees, he highlighted ongoing discussions with European allies. The U.S. is engaging Russia in talks, raising European concerns about shifting U.S. policy.
Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine under President Donald Trump, announced no peace deal would be imposed on Ukraine. He stated any European peacekeeper guarantees would be addressed in due course.
While important U.S. officials are set to engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about ending the Ukrainian conflict and Russia-U.S. relations, Kellogg himself plans to visit Kyiv for discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Amidst rapid policy shifts by the Trump administration towards Russia, European allies are urgently deliberating their contributions to Kyiv's security. European leaders convened in Paris, exploring potential peacekeeper deployments conditional on U.S. security guarantees.
