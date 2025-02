Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements with Italy and the UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held crucial meetings in Delhi on Monday, engaging with Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Tripodi, to discuss the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Italy.

In a separate interaction, Jaishankar met with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressing his gratitude for Sunak's unwavering support in strengthening India-UK relations. The Union Minister took to social media to share insights and photographs from his meeting.

The diplomatic relationship between India and Italy, established in 1947, has thrived over decades with a robust cultural connection marked by a significant Indian diaspora and Indological Studies in Italy. This year, both nations celebrated the 75th anniversary of their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)