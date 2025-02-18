European Emergency: US Diplomacy Challenges Transatlantic Unity

European leaders convened an emergency summit in Paris on Monday to address the widening rift with their US ally over its new diplomatic approach towards Ukraine.

The meeting, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, saw participation from major EU countries including Germany, the UK, and Italy, reflecting the growing unease over Washington's warmer relations with the Kremlin.

The talks follow remarks by US officials dismissing Europe's involvement in key negotiations, raising alarm about the future of Europe's security and defense policies.

