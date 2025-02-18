Left Menu

UP Budget Session Begins Amidst Tensions and Protests

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly's Budget session, CM Yogi Adityanath called for opposition cooperation for a peaceful assembly. Meanwhile, security was heightened due to protests by Samajwadi Party leaders over the Mahakumbh stampede incident. The session, a rare length in state's history, involves crucial state developments and budget discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:29 IST
UP Budget Session Begins Amidst Tensions and Protests
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly commenced under heightened security and a call for cooperation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to opposition parties. CM Adityanath urged the opposition to ensure a smooth session, emphasizing that both government and opposition share responsibility for orderly proceedings until March 5.

Notably, Adityanath highlighted the unprecedented development standards achieved under the BJP's leadership over the past eight years, expressing that the opposition often attempts to sidestep discussions on these achievements. He advocated for meaningful discourse, marking the session as potentially significant in its duration and discussions.

Concurrently, Samajwadi Party leaders launched protests against the government, citing mishandling of the Mahakumbh event, which led to multiple fatalities. Security outside the assembly was intensified with the deployment of officers and surveillance measures. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh affirmed comprehensive security arrangements, ensuring readiness for any disruptions during the pivotal budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025