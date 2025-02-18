UP Budget Session Begins Amidst Tensions and Protests

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly commenced under heightened security and a call for cooperation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to opposition parties. CM Adityanath urged the opposition to ensure a smooth session, emphasizing that both government and opposition share responsibility for orderly proceedings until March 5.

Notably, Adityanath highlighted the unprecedented development standards achieved under the BJP's leadership over the past eight years, expressing that the opposition often attempts to sidestep discussions on these achievements. He advocated for meaningful discourse, marking the session as potentially significant in its duration and discussions.

Concurrently, Samajwadi Party leaders launched protests against the government, citing mishandling of the Mahakumbh event, which led to multiple fatalities. Security outside the assembly was intensified with the deployment of officers and surveillance measures. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh affirmed comprehensive security arrangements, ensuring readiness for any disruptions during the pivotal budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)