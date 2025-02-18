Trump's Bold Move: U.S.-Russian Talks Ignite Hopes for Ukraine Peace
High-level talks between the U.S. and Russia are set to take place in Riyadh, with potential to address the Ukraine conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump is described as a problem solver by Russian officials. Europe watches closely, as the discussions might herald a significant policy shift.
In a significant diplomatic development, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund praised U.S. President Donald Trump as a problem solver, setting the stage for pivotal talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia. The discussions aim to address Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, possibly paving the way for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin officials confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet top U.S. officials to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict and mending Russia-U.S. ties. Ukraine, not invited to the talks, emphasized it would not accept a peace deal negotiated on its behalf.
With tensions high, European leaders, caught off guard by Trump's push for talks, are rallying to strengthen defense strategies. As the talks unfold, both Washington and Moscow signal a readiness to explore new pathways to peace, reflecting a departure from previous administrations' policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
