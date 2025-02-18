Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: U.S.-Russian Talks Ignite Hopes for Ukraine Peace

High-level talks between the U.S. and Russia are set to take place in Riyadh, with potential to address the Ukraine conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump is described as a problem solver by Russian officials. Europe watches closely, as the discussions might herald a significant policy shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:50 IST
Trump's Bold Move: U.S.-Russian Talks Ignite Hopes for Ukraine Peace
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic development, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund praised U.S. President Donald Trump as a problem solver, setting the stage for pivotal talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia. The discussions aim to address Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, possibly paving the way for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin officials confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet top U.S. officials to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict and mending Russia-U.S. ties. Ukraine, not invited to the talks, emphasized it would not accept a peace deal negotiated on its behalf.

With tensions high, European leaders, caught off guard by Trump's push for talks, are rallying to strengthen defense strategies. As the talks unfold, both Washington and Moscow signal a readiness to explore new pathways to peace, reflecting a departure from previous administrations' policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025