Massive Crackdown: Turkey Detains 282 in PKK Raids

Turkish authorities detained 282 people suspected of being linked to the PKK militant group. Conducted over five days, the raids are part of a broader effort to weaken the PKK's influence, coinciding with discussions to end the longstanding conflict. Suspects face accusations of propaganda and financing activities.

Istanbul | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:10 IST
In a sweeping crackdown, Turkish police have detained 282 individuals believed to be connected to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrests on Tuesday, stating that the operations were part of a concerted effort to dismantle PKK networks.

The detentions coincide with broader measures aimed at removing pro-Kurdish mayors from office due to alleged ties with the PKK. The raids, executed in 51 provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul, mark a significant escalation in Turkey's long-standing conflict with the organization.

Authorities accuse those detained of engaging in PKK propaganda, financing, and recruitment activities. This comes amid hopes for a resolution to the conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives since the group began its insurgency in 1984.

