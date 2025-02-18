Left Menu

Historic Power Plays: Ukraine's Exclusion from Peace Talks Echoes Past Diplomatic Decisions

Ukraine has been left out of crucial peace discussions between American and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, prompting criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Historical examples of powers making decisions without involving affected populations are highlighted, emphasizing the recurring nature of such diplomatic approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:24 IST
Historic Power Plays: Ukraine's Exclusion from Peace Talks Echoes Past Diplomatic Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ukraine finds itself sidelined as American and Russian officials gather in Saudi Arabia this week for pivotal peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the exclusion, stating that Ukraine will reject any decisions made without its participation regarding Russia's ongoing war in the country.

This diplomatic move recalls historical instances where major powers made significant decisions without consulting those directly affected. From the Scramble for Africa to the Yalta Conference, history is replete with examples where sovereign territories and peoples were divided or governed without their input.

These patterns of high-handed diplomacy often result in long-term instability, as evidenced by numerous historical agreements that reshaped regions or led to conflict. Observers note that current US-Russia discussions about Ukraine might echo past mistakes of sidelining smaller nations in favor of superpower interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025