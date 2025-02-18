Ukraine finds itself sidelined as American and Russian officials gather in Saudi Arabia this week for pivotal peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the exclusion, stating that Ukraine will reject any decisions made without its participation regarding Russia's ongoing war in the country.

This diplomatic move recalls historical instances where major powers made significant decisions without consulting those directly affected. From the Scramble for Africa to the Yalta Conference, history is replete with examples where sovereign territories and peoples were divided or governed without their input.

These patterns of high-handed diplomacy often result in long-term instability, as evidenced by numerous historical agreements that reshaped regions or led to conflict. Observers note that current US-Russia discussions about Ukraine might echo past mistakes of sidelining smaller nations in favor of superpower interests.

