Tamil Nadu Assembly Gears Up for 2025-26 Budget Session

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to commence its Budget session for the fiscal year 2025-26 on March 14, as announced by Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday. The state's financial blueprint will be unveiled by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at a 9.30 am session.

The duration of this critical session will be decided by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee meeting on the same day, Appavu disclosed. This session follows the first Assembly meet of the year held from January 6 to 11, which was notably highlighted by an unexpected walkout by Governor R N Ravi. The session continued with Speaker Appavu delivering the Governor's address in Tamil.

The upcoming session is crucial as it outlines the financial plans and priorities of the state government for the upcoming fiscal year, impacting various sectors and domains across Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)