Amit Shah Reviews J&K Implementation of New Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended the efforts with minor rectifications needed. The focus was on police, judicial, and prosecution reforms. Increased public awareness was emphasized by the elected government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a pivotal meeting to evaluate the implementation of new criminal laws within Jammu and Kashmir. The review, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, underscored milestones and minor deficiencies needing rectification.

The discussions highlighted J&K's commendable implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing older statutes like the IPC and CrPC. The need for awareness campaigns at educational and political forums was a focal point.

Attendees included key figures like the Union Home Secretary and the Director General of the NCRB. This meeting is part of broader efforts by Shah, who has conducted similar reviews across several Indian states, aiming for judicial efficiency and timely justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

