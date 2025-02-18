Amit Shah Reviews J&K Implementation of New Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a pivotal meeting to evaluate the implementation of new criminal laws within Jammu and Kashmir. The review, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, underscored milestones and minor deficiencies needing rectification.

The discussions highlighted J&K's commendable implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing older statutes like the IPC and CrPC. The need for awareness campaigns at educational and political forums was a focal point.

Attendees included key figures like the Union Home Secretary and the Director General of the NCRB. This meeting is part of broader efforts by Shah, who has conducted similar reviews across several Indian states, aiming for judicial efficiency and timely justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)