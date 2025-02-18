Midnight Appointment Sparks Controversy in Indian Political Arena

Criticism erupted as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the midnight appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner 'disrespectful.' The decision, made by the prime minister and the home minister, occurred amidst challenges in the Supreme Court regarding the selection process.

Following the prime minister-led committee meeting, where Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha urged a deferment, Gandhi submitted a dissent note. He emphasized that the integrity of India's electoral system hinges on an impartial selection process for key positions.

Gandhi accused the government of undermining electoral trust by excluding the Chief Justice of India from the committee, raising voter concerns. He reiterated his obligation to uphold democratic ideals and hold the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)