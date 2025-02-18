Left Menu

Midnight Appointment Sparks Controversy in Indian Political Arena

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounces the midnight appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner, describing it as 'disrespectful' amidst ongoing Supreme Court challenges. He criticizes the government for excluding India’s Chief Justice from the selection process, expressing concerns over electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:42 IST
Midnight Appointment Sparks Controversy in Indian Political Arena
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Criticism erupted as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the midnight appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner 'disrespectful.' The decision, made by the prime minister and the home minister, occurred amidst challenges in the Supreme Court regarding the selection process.

Following the prime minister-led committee meeting, where Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha urged a deferment, Gandhi submitted a dissent note. He emphasized that the integrity of India's electoral system hinges on an impartial selection process for key positions.

Gandhi accused the government of undermining electoral trust by excluding the Chief Justice of India from the committee, raising voter concerns. He reiterated his obligation to uphold democratic ideals and hold the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025