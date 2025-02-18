Pope Francis' Health Struggles Alter Vatican Schedule

Pope Francis, 88, remains in hospital due to a 'complex' respiratory infection, leading to the cancellation of his participation in this weekend's Holy Year events, the Vatican announced.

Despite a papal mass scheduled for Sunday, another senior Vatican official will lead the proceedings. Doctors have revised the pope's medication twice to address the polymicrobial infection afflicting his respiratory system.

Francis, suffering from various health issues since his tenure began in 2013, further battles complications linked to past lung surgeries. The Vatican continues to closely monitor his condition and adjust treatment accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)