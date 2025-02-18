Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Struggles Alter Vatican Schedule

Pope Francis remains hospitalized with a complex respiratory infection, causing disruptions to Vatican events. A papal mass will proceed without him, highlighting ongoing health issues for the 88-year-old pontiff, whose medical history includes past lung complications. Doctors are addressing a polymicrobial infection amid changing treatment plans.

Pope Francis, 88, remains in hospital due to a 'complex' respiratory infection, leading to the cancellation of his participation in this weekend's Holy Year events, the Vatican announced.

Despite a papal mass scheduled for Sunday, another senior Vatican official will lead the proceedings. Doctors have revised the pope's medication twice to address the polymicrobial infection afflicting his respiratory system.

Francis, suffering from various health issues since his tenure began in 2013, further battles complications linked to past lung surgeries. The Vatican continues to closely monitor his condition and adjust treatment accordingly.

