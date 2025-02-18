Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood and Return of Kashmiri Pandits

The CPI(M) concluded its 13th state conference by adopting resolutions for the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and the return of Kashmiri Pandits. The conference emphasized the need for civil liberties, land laws, trade union rights, and agricultural boosts. A 23-member state committee was elected.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), during its 13th state conference, pressed for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The two-day event, concluding on Tuesday, also saw resolutions for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits. Key leaders including Prakash Karat and Ashok Dhawale attended.

The resolutions called for enhanced democratic and civil liberties, with a focus on land laws and trade union rights. The conference urged opposition parties to advocate for Jammu and Kashmir both inside and outside Parliament, urging fulfillment of promises made by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additionally, the CPI(M) demanded the review and release of individuals jailed post-2019 bifurcation, condemning any unjust harassment under anti-militancy measures. A plea for intensified efforts towards the return of Kashmiri migrants was also highlighted, alongside the election of a 23-member state committee.

