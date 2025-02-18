Zelenskyy Reschedules Saudi Trip Amid US-Russia Talks Tension

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delayed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia, initially scheduled for this week. The decision follows Ukraine's exclusion from upcoming US-Russia discussions aimed at ending the war, set to take place in the kingdom.

Zelenskyy indicated that his intention was to prevent his visit from coinciding with the negotiations, thereby avoiding any implications of Ukraine's involvement or endorsement. This decision aligns with the President's strategic approach to highlight Ukraine's sovereignty amidst international diplomacy efforts.

The Ukrainian leader has now set March 10 as the new date for his visit, distancing his diplomatic engagement from the controversial talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)