Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata of Demographic Alteration Amid Political Clash

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government for alleged demographic changes due to cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. Adhikari condemned her remarks on religious gatherings, accusing her of dividing communities. He vowed BJP's strong comeback and protection of Hindu interests in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:25 IST
In a heated political standoff, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has launched a fierce critique against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, accusing it of altering the state's demographic landscape through cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Adhikari further accused Banerjee of disrespecting Hindus by labeling the holy Maha Kumbh gathering as 'mrityu kumbh'. Coinciding with Banerjee's address, Adhikari, though suspended from the House, delivered his statements outside the assembly, highlighting issues such as religious divides, migration, and government inaction on community conflicts.

The BJP leader asserted the party's future plans for 2026 elections, focusing on Hindu interests and infrastructural development. Adhikari criticized the TMC government's inability to expand airports due to land issues and vowed legislative action to ensure BJP's resurgence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

