Honduras and U.S. Strengthen Extradition Treaty

In a significant diplomatic move, Honduran President Xiomara Castro declared on Tuesday that the government has secured an agreement with the United States to uphold an extradition treaty.

The announcement was made through a social media message, where Castro assured the public that the agreement will be executed 'objectively.' This objective execution is aimed at maintaining transparency in the legal process.

Furthermore, she emphasized that safeguarding the integrity of Honduras' armed forces remains a crucial element of this renewed treaty, highlighting national security concerns amid international cooperation efforts.

