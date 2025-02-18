Honduras and U.S. Strengthen Extradition Treaty
Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced an agreement with the United States to maintain an extradition treaty. The pact, announced via a social media post, emphasizes objective implementation while ensuring the protection of Honduras' armed forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
In a significant diplomatic move, Honduran President Xiomara Castro declared on Tuesday that the government has secured an agreement with the United States to uphold an extradition treaty.
The announcement was made through a social media message, where Castro assured the public that the agreement will be executed 'objectively.' This objective execution is aimed at maintaining transparency in the legal process.
Furthermore, she emphasized that safeguarding the integrity of Honduras' armed forces remains a crucial element of this renewed treaty, highlighting national security concerns amid international cooperation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction
Jaishankar Criticizes Double Standards in Global Diplomacy
High-Stakes Reunion: Trump and Netanyahu Tackle Fragile Peace, Regional Diplomacy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting
Delhi Diplomacy Delays: Bhutan PM's Visit in Question Amidst Bengal Business Summit