Russia Rejects NATO's 2008 Ukraine Membership Pledge

Russia demands NATO revoke its 2008 promise for Ukraine's future membership, deeming it a threat to Russian interests. During talks in Riyadh, Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasized the threat posed by NATO expansion and dismissed proposals for NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russia stands firm on its objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Russia unequivocally called for NATO to retract its 2008 pledge concerning future membership for Ukraine in the alliance, which is led by the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during productive talks in Saudi Arabia with key U.S. officials, stressed the importance of such a move to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced that merely postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO is inadequate. Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, reiterated the demand for NATO to disavow its 2008 declaration made at the Bucharest summit, which hinted at potential membership for Ukraine and Georgia.

Lavrov asserted that NATO's growth and incorporation of Ukraine would directly threaten Russia's sovereignty. He rejected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's suggestion of NATO countries providing peacekeepers, highlighting the adverse implications for Russian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

