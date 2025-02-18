On Tuesday, Russia unequivocally called for NATO to retract its 2008 pledge concerning future membership for Ukraine in the alliance, which is led by the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during productive talks in Saudi Arabia with key U.S. officials, stressed the importance of such a move to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced that merely postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO is inadequate. Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, reiterated the demand for NATO to disavow its 2008 declaration made at the Bucharest summit, which hinted at potential membership for Ukraine and Georgia.

Lavrov asserted that NATO's growth and incorporation of Ukraine would directly threaten Russia's sovereignty. He rejected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's suggestion of NATO countries providing peacekeepers, highlighting the adverse implications for Russian interests.

