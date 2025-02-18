Turmoil in Bangladesh: Deposed PM Hasina Speaks Out
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ousted in 2024, has accused interim leader Muhammad Yunus of fostering lawlessness and violence. Speaking to mourning families of slain police officers, Hasina vowed to return and restore order, while a UN report highlighted significant human rights abuses amid the protests that toppled her government.
In a scathing virtual address, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has leveled serious accusations against interim leader Muhammad Yunus, claiming he is responsible for a wave of lawlessness across the nation. Hasina, ousted from power during a student-led uprising in August 2024, condemned Yunus for 'unleashing terrorists' on the public.
During a recent online conversation with families of police officers killed in the unrest, Hasina expressed her determination to return to Bangladesh and hold those responsible accountable. This follows a controversial report by the UN human rights office, detailing the violent protests that led to her government's downfall and significant loss of life.
The UN report highlights the destruction of police infrastructure and numerous extrajudicial killings amid the chaos. With the political landscape drastically changed, Hasina's Awami League regime's fall has sparked ongoing violence, as the nation grapples with the destabilizing effects of her ouster.
