A Diplomatic Encounter: Modi and Sunak Bolster India-UK Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, praising him as a steadfast ally to India. The meeting, which also included Sunak's family members, focused on strengthening India-UK relations. Modi expressed his appreciation for Sunak's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaged in a cordial meeting that underscored the enduring relationship between India and the UK.
Modi hailed Sunak as a "great friend of India," emphasizing the importance of their dialogue in cultivating stronger bilateral ties.
The meeting, attended by Sunak's family, including author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, served as a platform for discussing various topics pivotal to both nations.
