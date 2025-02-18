Left Menu

A Diplomatic Encounter: Modi and Sunak Bolster India-UK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, praising him as a steadfast ally to India. The meeting, which also included Sunak's family members, focused on strengthening India-UK relations. Modi expressed his appreciation for Sunak's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:27 IST
A Diplomatic Encounter: Modi and Sunak Bolster India-UK Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaged in a cordial meeting that underscored the enduring relationship between India and the UK.

Modi hailed Sunak as a "great friend of India," emphasizing the importance of their dialogue in cultivating stronger bilateral ties.

The meeting, attended by Sunak's family, including author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, served as a platform for discussing various topics pivotal to both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025