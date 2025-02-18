Left Menu

Unity and Resolution: Neiphiu Rio's Call for Naga Harmony

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio emphasized the need for unity among Nagas to address critical issues, including the Naga political issue and the Centre's decisions on Protected and Free Movement Regimes. He called for peace and unity to facilitate development, hindered by ongoing political dialogues and restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:23 IST
Unity and Resolution: Neiphiu Rio's Call for Naga Harmony
Nagaland Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for unity among the Naga people to tackle pressing issues, notably the Naga political situation and the Centre's recent regulatory decisions. At the golden jubilee of Tsiesema Basa village, Rio stressed that ongoing negotiations and restrictions are hindering state development.

Rio highlighted challenges arising from the Centre's reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) and revocation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. He noted these measures have restricted progress and urged the Centre to find an early resolution to the Naga political problem.

The Chief Minister also underscored the state government's efforts with various welfare programs to aid development. During the event, Tsiesema Basa village honored Rio's 50 years in politics with a commemorative monolith, reflecting significant support and recognition from the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025