Unity and Resolution: Neiphiu Rio's Call for Naga Harmony

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for unity among the Naga people to tackle pressing issues, notably the Naga political situation and the Centre's recent regulatory decisions. At the golden jubilee of Tsiesema Basa village, Rio stressed that ongoing negotiations and restrictions are hindering state development.

Rio highlighted challenges arising from the Centre's reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) and revocation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. He noted these measures have restricted progress and urged the Centre to find an early resolution to the Naga political problem.

The Chief Minister also underscored the state government's efforts with various welfare programs to aid development. During the event, Tsiesema Basa village honored Rio's 50 years in politics with a commemorative monolith, reflecting significant support and recognition from the local community.

