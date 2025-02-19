Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Budget Session 2025: Key Dates and Details

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session starts on March 10. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget on March 17. The session, ending on March 26, includes 16 sittings and two private member days. Key discussions are scheduled for late March.

  • Country:
  • India

The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is set to commence on March 10, kicking off with an address by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, will introduce the 2025-26 budget on March 17. The session will include a total of 16 sittings over 19 days, with private members' sessions scheduled for March 22 and 27.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania stated that the budget would be put to a vote on March 26. Key discussions include a Motion of Thanks on the governor's address from March 11-13 and a general budget discussion from March 18-21. Additional debates on demands will occur from March 24-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

