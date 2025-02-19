Left Menu

Historic Thaw: Russia and US Seek Diplomatic Revival Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Crisis

Russia and the US are taking steps to de-escalate the war in Ukraine and improve diplomatic and economic ties. Their high-level meeting marked the beginning of new collaborative efforts, although key countries were not present. The talks reflect a significant shift in US foreign policy under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a surprising diplomatic move, Russia and the United States have committed to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and mending their severely fractured relationship. The meeting spearheaded by top diplomats Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov marks a bold pivot in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump.

The bilateral talks, which were devoid of Ukrainian representation, saw both nations expressing a desire to restore embassy operations, rejuvenate economic cooperation, and support peace initiatives for Ukraine. Officials stressed that the dialogue signified merely the start of a journey toward a potential resolution.

Despite the absence of Ukrainian diplomats, the talks have sparked both opportunities and concerns, as European allies voice unease over their perceived exclusion. Meanwhile, the conflict rages on, with both nations recognizing the potential for strategic gains through mutual understanding and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

