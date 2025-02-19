Punjab Politics Heats Up: Mann Dismisses Rumors of Kejriwal's Intentions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed opposition claims that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal aimed to become Punjab's chief minister after a poor Delhi election performance. Mann criticized rival parties for rumor-mongering and stated that such claims were unfounded, following Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab MLAs and ministers.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refuted opposition allegations that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal desires to take over as Punjab's chief minister after the party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.
Mann questioned the validity of these accusations when speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh, denouncing them as mere rumor-spreading by rival parties.
The claims arose post a meeting held by Kejriwal with Punjab MLAs and ministers in Delhi, stirring political tension in the region.
