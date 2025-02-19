Punjab Politics Heats Up: Mann Dismisses Rumors of Kejriwal's Intentions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refuted opposition allegations that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal desires to take over as Punjab's chief minister after the party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Mann questioned the validity of these accusations when speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh, denouncing them as mere rumor-spreading by rival parties.

The claims arose post a meeting held by Kejriwal with Punjab MLAs and ministers in Delhi, stirring political tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)