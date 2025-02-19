Trump Hints at 25% Auto Tariffs Announcement by April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the auto tariffs are likely to be around 25%. He hinted at disclosing more details on the matter on April 2.

"I'll probably tell you that on April 2, but it'll be in the neighborhood of 25%," Trump remarked to reporters.

This announcement follows Trump's statement last Friday that tariffs on automobiles would be introduced as early as April 2, after receiving reports from his cabinet that outline various import duty options. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to redefine global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)