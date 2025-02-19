Left Menu

Trump Hints at 25% Auto Tariffs Announcement by April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump announced upcoming auto tariffs, estimated to be around 25%, with further details expected on April 2. This move aligns with his aim to reshape global trade. Cabinet members are set to present him with import duty options by April 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:57 IST
Trump Hints at 25% Auto Tariffs Announcement by April 2
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the auto tariffs are likely to be around 25%. He hinted at disclosing more details on the matter on April 2.

"I'll probably tell you that on April 2, but it'll be in the neighborhood of 25%," Trump remarked to reporters.

This announcement follows Trump's statement last Friday that tariffs on automobiles would be introduced as early as April 2, after receiving reports from his cabinet that outline various import duty options. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to redefine global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025