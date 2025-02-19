Left Menu

Trump Supports European Peacekeepers in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to the deployment of European troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping missions, should a peace agreement be reached. During a press briefing at his Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump stated he would not oppose such a move, allowing European involvement in ensuring Ukraine's security.

Updated: 19-02-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:00 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his willingness to see European countries deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a peace agreement could be secured. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump emphasized he wouldn't object to European involvement in maintaining security in the region.

The President's remarks come amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine, where conflict has continued to challenge peace efforts. Trump's openness to European peacekeeping troops signals potential international cooperation in stabilizing the contested area, aligning with global security interests.

These developments highlight the complex geopolitical landscape, with the U.S. administration showing a cooperative stance towards European participation in operations that could bolster peace and security in a region long affected by unrest. Observers will watch closely to see how these diplomatic propositions evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

